SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

