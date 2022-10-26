Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

