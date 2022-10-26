Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,685 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $5,017,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $350.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.86.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

