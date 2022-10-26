Stephen A. Betts Purchases 500,000 Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Stock

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) insider Stephen A. Betts purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,249.40).

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65. The company has a market capitalization of £22.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.30.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hummingbird Resources to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 4 ($0.05) in a report on Monday.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.