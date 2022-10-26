Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,886. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

