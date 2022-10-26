Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,948,208. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.84.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.