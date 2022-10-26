Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 3,955 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after buying an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

ROST stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,198. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

