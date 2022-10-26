Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 13.6% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,363 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,146 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNH traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.82 and a 200 day moving average of $513.90. The company has a market cap of $509.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

