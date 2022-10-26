StockNews.com Lowers Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Sell

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco Price Performance

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 3,196,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $201.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.78. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.