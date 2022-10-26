Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Down 98.0% in October

Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the September 30th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Strategic Asset Leasing Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LEAS remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,150. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Strategic Asset Leasing Company Profile
