Stratis Price Up 5.1% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002622 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $76.54 million and $6.62 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.10 or 0.07453233 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001959 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032786 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00083097 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00059759 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014846 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024779 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000293 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,384,149 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.