Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 5.1% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $76.89 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.71 or 0.07523950 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032417 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00081891 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00059081 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014760 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024507 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,392,429 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars.
