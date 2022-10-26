Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUEZY remained flat at 7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 83 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.73. Südzucker has a 1-year low of 7.15 and a 1-year high of 7.70.

SUEZY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Südzucker from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.40 ($13.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Südzucker from €12.00 ($12.24) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

