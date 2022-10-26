Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider James David Johnston Sells 1,557 Shares

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,316 shares in the company, valued at $462,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $27,078.82.

On Tuesday, September 20th, James David Johnston sold 2 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Protective Life Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

