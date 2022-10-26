Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Sun Communities Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.54. 67,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.83. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 77,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

