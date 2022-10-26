Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Surgalign has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 234.38%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter.
Surgalign Stock Down 1.0 %
SRGA opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgalign
About Surgalign
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgalign (SRGA)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.