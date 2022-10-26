Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGAGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Surgalign has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 234.38%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter.

SRGA opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 55.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the second quarter worth $81,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Surgalign by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Surgalign by 208.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 310,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the first quarter worth $181,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

