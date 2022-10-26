Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the September 30th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SWDBY traded down SEK 0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching SEK 14.38. 58,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1 year high of SEK 23.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 178.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

