Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the September 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.