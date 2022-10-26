Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 368,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Talon Metals Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS TLOFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 449,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,039. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLOFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

