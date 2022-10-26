Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 15,644 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zuora worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 167.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,438,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 900,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Activity at Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152 in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 60,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $983.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Zuora Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.