TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,610,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,246 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of TC Energy worth $755,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 569.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,995,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 86,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

