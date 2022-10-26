TD Asset Management Inc. Has $241.10 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 898,071 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of ConocoPhillips worth $241,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.57. 344,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

