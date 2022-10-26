TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $271,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

SNPS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,934. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

