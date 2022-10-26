TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 556,068 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,673,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556,068 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $513,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 512,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 662,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 577,392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 564,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

