Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Teck Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS TCKRF remained flat at $33.55 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. Teck Resources has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $48.53.
Teck Resources Company Profile
