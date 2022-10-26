Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Teck Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS TCKRF remained flat at $33.55 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. Teck Resources has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $48.53.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

