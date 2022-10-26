TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,036 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,204,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,614 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,799.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,426 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 333.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.76. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

