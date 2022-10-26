Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Apparel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 2.9 %

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of DLA opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 57,129 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 91,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 390,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

