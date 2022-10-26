Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Teradyne worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

