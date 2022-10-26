Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 2,247.4% in October

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, an increase of 2,247.4% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,093,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Tesco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSCDY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 347,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,408. Tesco has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Tesco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

