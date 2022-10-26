Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.8 %

TPL opened at $2,066.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,863.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,658.78. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,186.60.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

