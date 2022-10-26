THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in October

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
Shares of THCBF stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. THC Biomed Intl has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.
About THC Biomed Intl
