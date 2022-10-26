THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in October

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

Shares of THCBF stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. THC Biomed Intl has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

Get THC Biomed Intl alerts:

About THC Biomed Intl

(Get Rating)

See Also

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.