The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $208.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.48 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.94 and a 200-day moving average of $248.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

