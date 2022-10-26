The Graph Price Reaches $0.0812 on Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $560.26 million and approximately $39.64 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

