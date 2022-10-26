The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.58. 54,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $313.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

