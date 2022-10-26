The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, December 26th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE WMB opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. Williams Companies has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

