The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, December 26th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.
Williams Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.
Williams Companies Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE WMB opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. Williams Companies has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97.
Institutional Trading of Williams Companies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
