ThetaDrop (TDROP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,610.00

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $58.33 million and approximately $163,610.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.63 or 0.30234368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011809 BTC.

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

