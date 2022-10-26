Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 412.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. 28,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,337. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

