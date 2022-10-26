Thryv Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thryv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thryv to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Thryv has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 41,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,440,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,653,327.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 463,766 shares of company stock worth $11,643,251 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Thryv by 1,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Articles

