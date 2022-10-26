Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toshiba Stock Down 1.3 %

Toshiba stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 19,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

