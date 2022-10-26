TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRU. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

TransUnion stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $120.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

