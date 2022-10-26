Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.32% of Trimble worth $46,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 12.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Trimble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 51,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Trimble by 16.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Trimble by 17.2% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 26.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 20,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

