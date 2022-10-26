TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.40 EPS.

Shares of TNET traded down $10.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 881,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $513,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $513,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,905,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,968,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

