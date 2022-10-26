trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

trivago stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 401,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,807. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 77.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 313.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

