Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.69.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.