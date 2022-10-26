UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 97,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,495. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,218 in the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

