UMA Market Cap Tops $152.48 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $152.48 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00010778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.96 or 0.30232383 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011808 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

