Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 171,985 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

