Unigestion Holding SA Has $3.47 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,206. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

