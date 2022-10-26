Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

