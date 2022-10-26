Unigestion Holding SA Sells 932 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,089,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 620,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 132,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,847. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

